Saints' Devaughn Vele: Available against Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Vele was bothered by a hamstring injury that cost him Week 3, but he'll be back in the mix against the Bills. He earned only four targets through the first two contests of the season while in a rotational role. With Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson all healthy, Vele is likely going to continue to struggle to find consistent targets.
