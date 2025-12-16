Saints' Devaughn Vele: Considered week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele (shoulder) is believed to have avoided a major injury but is considered week-to-week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The timing of the injury could make it tricky for Vele to return this season, Underhill added. Vele was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers after he secured five of six targets for 69 yards prior to his departure. If Vele is unable to play this upcoming Sunday against the Jets, Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis would appear to be next in line for snaps behind No. 1 wideout Chris Olave.
