Saints' Devaughn Vele: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Vele was unable to play against the Seahawks this past Sunday due to a hip issue. He has logged back-to-back limited practices to open the week, but he would likely avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Bills if he were to fully participate in Friday's session.
