Miller (hamstring) departed Day 1 of Saints minicamp early Wednesday due to injury , Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The severity of Miller's injury remains uncertain, but it's an unfortunate start to training camp for the 2023 third-round pick. Coach Dennis Allen said bluntly that Miller is "going to have to figure out how to stay healthy," adding that "it's hard to make the team from the training room," per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Injuries have been a recurring issue for Miller in his short NFL career, as he was limited to just eight appearances as a rookie. If he can get back on the field without missing much of camp, Miller could have the opportunity to push for increased work behind Alvin Kamara, but he may also be at risk of Jamaal Williams clearly beating him out for the No. 2 backfield role.