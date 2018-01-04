Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Practices fully Thursday
Hoomanawanui (concussion) practiced in full Thursday.
Hoomanawanui closed out the regular season with back-to-back DNPs, the result of a concussion suffered Week 15. Progressing to a full practice Thursday doesn't mean the reserve tight end has left the protocol for head injuries. His listing on the final injury report of the week will give a better indication of his odds to return Sunday versus the Panthers.
