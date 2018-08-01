Hoomanawanui (undisclosed) returned the practice field on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Hoomanawanui practiced on the field with teammates for the first time in training camp, after passing his physical and practicing without pads. The nine-year veteran took limited snaps with the first-team offense, splitting reps with fellow tight end Josh Hill. Hoomanawanui should serve as a depth tight end for the Saints in 2018.

