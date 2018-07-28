Hoomanawanui (undisclosed) appeared at practice without pads but with his helmet, suggesting he's closing in on a return, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hoomanawanui landed on the PUP list to begin camp with an undisclosed issue, but coach Sean Payton indicated that he expected the veteran tight end to return soon. His presence with a helmet Saturday furthers that notion, though he's yet to actually participate in a session.