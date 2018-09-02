Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Lands on IR
Hoomanawanui (neck) will be placed on injured reserve, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Hoomanawanui has been dealing with his neck injury since early August. The specifics of the injury remain unclear. He's not a candidate to be designated for return from IR and will miss out on the entire 2018 campaign.
