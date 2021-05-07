site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saquan Hampton: Cut after failed physical
RotoWire Staff
The Jets are cutting Hampton (Achilles) with a failed physical designation, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Hampton continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles suffered back in December. He'll be free to search for another depth role once fully healthy.
