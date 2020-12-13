site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-saquan-hampton-wont-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Saquan Hampton: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hampton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury.
Hampton signed with the Jets on Saturday, but he couldn't make it through the first half of his debut. Marcus Maye and Matthias Farley are the only healthy safeties for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read