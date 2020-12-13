site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Saquan Hampton: Signs with Jets
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hampton signed with the Jets on Saturday.
The Jets' secondary has been torched by injuries, so Hampton will add depth, specifically at safety. The 25-year-old played five games for the Saints last season but has yet to make his 2020 debut.
