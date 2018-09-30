Seahawks' David Moore: Snags two passes
Moore caught both targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Moore had only been targeted once before this game, and these were the first two receptions of his career. The second-year pro is still lined up as the No. 5 wideout and shouldn't be considered in fantasy settings at this time.
More News
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Likely secured roster spot Friday•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Nearly finds paydirt Saturday•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Paces squad with 35 receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Back at practice•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Sidelined with hip injury•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Signs with Seattle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....