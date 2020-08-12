Olsen could see the third most targets in Seattle's passing attack, Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Olson joined the Seahawks via a one-year, $7 million contract back in February. The 35-year-old veteran thus looks primed to operate as Seattle's top tight end, as his strongest competition will come in the form of Will Dissly (Achilles), who is recovering from a serious injury sustained last October. Russell Wilson is prone to leaning on the tight end position, as evidenced by Jacob Hollister finishing as the team's third-leading pass catcher in 2019, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility that Olsen could draw more targets than Phillip Dorsett or David Moore. Of course, Dissly, Hollister, Colby Parkinson (foot) and Luke Willson could also combine for enough of a workload to siphon notable targets away from Olsen.