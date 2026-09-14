Darnold (glute) is dealing with a "very unique" soft-tissue injury, but his hip joint is unaffected, and the issue is considered short term, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold appears to be dealing with a less serious issue than initially feared, as the injury isn't structural and isn't to his hip. The veteran QB still doesn't have a firm return timeline, but the latest update supports the expectation that his absence should be brief. While Darnold is out, Drew Lock is expected to direct Seattle's offense.

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