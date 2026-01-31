Darnold (oblique) doesn't have a designation for Super Bowl LX versus the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prior to both of Seattle's first two playoff games, Darnold was listed as questionable due to a left oblique injury but still suited up, combining for 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in those contests. He remained listed as limited on all three practice reports of this week, but he seemingly has a clean bill of health before the final contest of the campaign.