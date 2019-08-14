Texans' Kahale Warring: Nursing concussion
Warring is in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Warring will need to fully clear the league-mandated protocol before appearing in preseason action. The rookie tight end is competing with Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Darren Fells for meaningful snaps.
