Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Active for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs.
The cornerback entered the day with a questionable tag after missing two practices this past week, though he did get in a limited session Friday. Lassiter has played nearly every defensive snap this season for Houston, recording 66 total tackles (45 solo) and 10 pass breakups, including two interceptions.
