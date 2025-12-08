default-cbs-image
Lassiter (foot) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs.

The cornerback entered the day with a questionable tag after missing two practices this past week, though he did get in a limited session Friday. Lassiter has played nearly every defensive snap this season for Houston, recording 66 total tackles (45 solo) and 10 pass breakups, including two interceptions.

