Lassiter registered 91 tackles (62 solo) and 17 pass defenses (four interceptions) across 16 regular-season games with the Texans in 2025.

The second-year cornerback played every single defensive snap in 12 of his 16 games in 2025. He finished as the Texans' third-leading tackler behind Azeez Al-Shaair (103) and Henry To'oTo'o (95), and Lassiter finished sixth and eighth in the NFL in pass defenses and interceptions, respectively. Lassiter and Derek Stingley figure to be the Texans' starting outside corners for the 2026 campaign.