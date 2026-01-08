Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lassiter has two opportunities left to take the practice field before Monday's wild-card round matchup with the Steelers, and Alexander expects Lassiter to be available Monday. The starting cornerback's practice participation will be worth monitoring over the coming days after Lassiter sat out the Week 18 win over the Colts.
