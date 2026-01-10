Lassiter (ankle/knee) was a full participant in Houston's practice Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lassiter is seemingly healthy again after missing the team's Week 18 win over the Colts due to ankle and knee injuries. The 22-year-old is expected to resume his role as one of the team's starting cornerbacks alongside Derek Stingley for Monday's wild-card matchup versus the Steelers.