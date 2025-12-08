Collins recorded four receptions on eight targets for 121 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs.

Collins was the only Texans' pass catcher to make a significant impact in a defensive showdown. He was unsurprisingly C.J. Stroud's favorite target, and he did the majority of his damage on long catches of 53 and 46 yards in the first half. After an inconsistent start to the season, Collins now has at least 75 receiving yards in five of his last six games and has topped 100 yards in three contests on the campaign.