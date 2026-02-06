Collins (concussion) hauled in a touchdown pass from Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during Tuesday's Pro Bowl flag football game.

After he suffered a concussion during the Texans' wild-card win at Pittsburgh, Collins wasn't able to practice before the team ruled him out ahead of a divisional-round loss in New England, but more than three weeks removed from the initial injury, his participation in the Pro Bowl Games indicates he's past the issue. He previously sat out Week 8 against the 49ers due to a head injury and was a healthy scratch Week 18 versus the Colts, finishing the 2025 regular season with his third straight 1,000-yard campaign. Collins is under contract with Houston through the 2027 season, so he'll remain the top target for QB C.J. Stroud for the foreseeable future.