Running back Marlon Mack was among the Texans' final cuts, leaving Burkhead as a clear-cut top-two option at the position along with Dameon Pierce heading into the season, The Houston Chronicle reports.

While Mack was viewed as a bigger threat to Pierce's playing time, Burkhead should still benefit from the team having one less mouth to feed in the backfield, assuming Houston doesn't opt to re-sign Mack after making further roster moves. Burkhead will still need to hold off Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale for playing time in passing situations while Pierce is expected to handle most of the work on early downs.