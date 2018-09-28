Texans' Shareece Wright: Questionable for Sunday
Wright (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Wright was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, and it remains to be seen whether the veteran cornerback will suit up for the Texans' Week 4 game. If Wright remains sidelined for any amount of time, Johnson Bademosi could serve as the team's only notable backup cornerback.
