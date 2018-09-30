Texans' Shareece Wright: Active for Sunday's game
Wright (shoulder) will play Sunday's game against the Colts.
Wright logged 40 defensive snaps last week with Kavon Webster (Achilles) inactive. The 31-year-old made three tackles (two solo) with his opportunity. Webster will be sitting out again, so expect another respectable workload for Wright, but his IDP value remains low.
