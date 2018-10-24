Texans' Shareece Wright: Ruled out Thursday
Wright (shoulder) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Wright will miss his second straight game while he continues to deal with shoulder, hand and wrist injuries. With Aaron Colvin (ankle) also ruled out, Houston is struggling for depth in the secondary.
