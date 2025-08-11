Whyle recorded one catch on two targets for seven yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Whyle appeared third on the Titans' initial depth chart, and his usage Saturday backed that up. He wasn't targeted until the fourth quarter and played behind both Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm. Whyle was reportedly on the roster bubble entering training camp, and his usage at the very least suggests his primary role could come on special teams if he sticks in Tennessee.