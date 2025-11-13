Jones (shoulder/toe) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Jones has now logged back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 11 preparations as he continues to nurse a toe injury and an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. He played through both injuries Week 10 against the Ravens, carrying the ball nine times for 47 yards and a score while securing three of six targets for 22 yards, so as long as he's able to practice on at least a limited basis again Friday, it seems Jones has solid odds of being cleared for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bears.