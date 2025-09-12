Smith (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Smith logged consecutive limited practice sessions to begin the Vikings' week of practice after missing the Week 1 win over the Bears due to an illness. The 14th-year safety remained productive in 2024, recording 87 total tackles and 10 passes defended, including three interceptions, over 16 regular-season contests. Smith's potential return Sunday could prove vital for a Minnesota secondary that could be without both Isaiah Rodgers (elbow) and Jeff Okudah (concussion). However, if Smith is unable to play in Week 2, expect Theo Jackson to start opposite Josh Metellus as part of the Vikings' top safety duo.