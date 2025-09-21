Smith (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Smith missed the Vikings' first two games of the regular season while recovering from a personal health issue. The veteran safety was limited in practice all of last week, but he has done enough to be cleared to make his 2025 debut Sunday. Smith is expected to start alongside Josh Metellus at safety while Theo Jackson serves in a rotational role. Smith finished with 87 tackles (56 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses (three interceptions) and a fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games in 2024.