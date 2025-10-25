Vikings' Harrison Smith: Posts nine stops in TNF loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith notched nine tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's Week 8 loss to the Chargers.
Smith finished as Minnesota's third-leading tackler Thursday. With nine stops, the veteran safety set a season-high mark. Smith logged an 82 percent defensive snap share and appears to be past the health issue that sidelined him for the first two games of the campaign.
