Pace recorded 12 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 48-10 win over the Bengals.

Pace led the team with 12 stops in Week 3, which marked his highest total in a game since Week 8 of last season. The linebacker has now compiled 26 total tackles (18 solo) over the first three games this year.

