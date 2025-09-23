Vikings' Ivan Pace: Double-digit stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pace recorded 12 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 48-10 win over the Bengals.
Pace led the team with 12 stops in Week 3, which marked his highest total in a game since Week 8 of last season. The linebacker has now compiled 26 total tackles (18 solo) over the first three games this year.
