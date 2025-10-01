Vikings' Ivan Pace: Notches seven stops in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pace totaled seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Pace's seven stops ranked third on Minnesota. The third-year linebacker has recorded 33 tackles through four games this season.
