McCarthy (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.

Coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Monday that McCarthy was closing in on gaining clearance from the concussion protocol, and a full session to begin Week 14 prep indicates he's on the precipice of doing so. A meeting with an independent neurologist still must take place, but he'll have a few more days to get cleared before Sunday's matchup with the Commanders. McCarthy will take back the reins of the Vikings offense from undrafted rookie QB Max Brosmer once he's able to play again.