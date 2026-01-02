McCarthy (hand) will start Sunday's game against the Packers, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings won't have RB Aaron Jones (hip) or TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), potentially placing more of the offensive burden on WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Neither has done much with McCarthy under center this season, but things were even worse with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer making starts. The Packers, meanwhile, are expected to rest a lot of key players in preparation for the postseason.