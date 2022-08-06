Mitchell (quad) didn't practice Saturday, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The second-year wideout is fighting for a spot on the roster with a bevy of fellow wideouts, but he only has one snap to his credit as he bounced between the practice squad and the main roster for much of 2021. The top three wideouts in the pecking order appear to be locked in at this point between Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, meaning Mitchell will likely just be a depth piece if he does manage to come back from a tight quad and make the team.