Mitchell (quad) had missed some practice time, but he was able to compete in the Vikings' 26-20 preseason loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Sam Thiel of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell had two catches on two targets for 37 yards in the contest. The 24-year-old joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021 and spent all but one game on the Vikings' practice squad last season. A roster spot is far from guaranteed for Mitchell, but as long as he can stay healthy and compete, he'll give himself a chance to make the team.