site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-ryan-kelly-undergoing-concussion-evaluation | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Vikings' Ryan Kelly: Undergoing concussion evaluation
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kelly is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Giants due to a possible concussion.
Kelly was hurt on a Vikings running play midway through the second quarter. Michael Jurgens has taken over at center for Minnesota.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 19 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read