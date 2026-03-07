Kelly announced his retirement from the NFL through his personal X account Friday.

Kelly will step away from the game after a 10-year NFL career that started when he was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Colts. He signed a two-year contract with the Vikings in March of 2025 but suffered three concussions during the regular season, which limited him to eight games. Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the All-Pro Second-Team for the 2020 season while playing for Indianapolis.