Cogliano (upper body) should be available for Colorado's Round 2 series.
The Avalanche are the only team to sweep their first-round series so they'll be waiting to see their Round 2 opponent. It's unclear how close Cogliano is to returning but with some extra time off, he could be an option once the next series begins.
