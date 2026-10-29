Blackwood stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Blackwood allowed a pair of goals to Connor Brown, one of which was a shorthanded tally. That was the extent of the damage, as the Avalanche's offense put in a good performance. Blackwood has won three of his last four outings, allowing 10 goals on 112 shots in that span. For the season, he's now 6-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and an .894 save percentage through nine starts. The Avalanche host the Flames on Saturday, which should be a favorable matchup if Blackwood gets the nod.