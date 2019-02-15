Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides apple in win
MacKinnon assisted on left wing Gabriel Landeskog's game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.
MacKinnon added seven shots on goal in the contest. With the helper, MacKinnon reached 75 points for the year (29 goals, 46 assists), his second consecutive season at the mark. If he remains healthy, he's a threat to challenge for the century mark.
