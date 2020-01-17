Play

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Strikes quickly Thursday

Nichushkin scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Nichushkin made an impact on his first shift, tallying 45 seconds into the game. The Russian is up to eight goals and 17 points in 42 games this season. He's added 72 shots on goal, 50 hits and a plus-16 rating in a middle-six role.

