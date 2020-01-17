Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Strikes quickly Thursday
Nichushkin scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Nichushkin made an impact on his first shift, tallying 45 seconds into the game. The Russian is up to eight goals and 17 points in 42 games this season. He's added 72 shots on goal, 50 hits and a plus-16 rating in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to rock Monday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sits with illness Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Generates helper•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Solid performance despite loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.