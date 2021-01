Soderberg (not injury related) will not be available for Chicago's four-game road trip to begin the season, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Soderberg was dealing with some visa-related issues and will still need to quarantine before joining the team. The earliest he'll be able to return will be for the Blackhawks' first home game, Jan. 22 against Detroit. The 35-year-old forward should slide right into Chicago's top-six when he's available.