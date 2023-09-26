Marchenko (back) returned to practice Tuesday and feels good go, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Marchenko had been unavailable for the start of training camp because of a strained back. He accounted for 21 goals, four assists and 131 shots on net over 59 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. Going into this season, Marchenko will be in the mix for a spot in the top six as well as a position on the first power-play unit.