Marchenko delivered two assists in a 7-2 win against Edmonton on Saturday.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Marchenko's point streak stands at four games and five points (two goals, three assists), and he has five goals and three assists in his last six contests. Marchenko is roaring along at better than a point-per-game pace (six goals, eight assists; 13 games), and he has 34 shots so far. His $75 million ($12.5 million AAV) contract could be a bargain if this continues, especially with the cap expected to rise significantly over the next two seasons.