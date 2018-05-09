Gionta has yet to make a decision on his future, but continuing to play remains an option, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Now 39 years young, Gionta became a Bruin after competing at the Olympics for the United States, tallying two goals and five assists in 20 regular season contests. Gionta was somewhat of an afterthought during the postseason though, serving as a healthy scratch in 11 of 12 games. Despite his age, the former Boston College Eagle can still be an effective player due to his high hockey IQ, but his days as a pint-sized, scoring dynamo are in the past.