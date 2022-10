Grzelcyk (shoulder) making strides in his recovery and is "slightly" ahead of schedule according to coach Jim Montgomery, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports Monday.

Grzelcyk was originally expected to be ready in early November, so he may be ready to play in late October given his updated recovery timeline. Whenever the 28-year-old defenseman is ready to play, he should be in the mix for some power-play minutes despite registering just five points in that role last season.