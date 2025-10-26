Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Stacks up three more points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
The goal was just the second of the year for Demidov. The 19-year-old has still yet to go multiple games in a row without a point, and this was his second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at nine points (nine shots on net), six PIM and a plus-3 rating through 10 contests. Demidov and Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer are emerging as the early favorites for the Calder Trophy this year. With Demidov rising to the top power-play unit Saturday, his offense should remain steady as long as he can hold that role.
