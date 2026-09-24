Demidov (foot) was deemed day-to-day, but is not expected to miss the start of the regular season, per Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

While Demidov was originally planning to resume skating Thursday, he took a second therapy day to fully heal up after taking a shot off the foot in Monday's preseason game.The 20-year-old right winger is expected to be a large part of Montreal's future plans after signing an eight-year, $73 million contract extension back in July. He showcased his bundle of potential during the 2025-26 campaign, where he posted 19 goals, 62 points and 127 shots on net across 82 regular-season outings. Barring any setbacks, Demidov will likely make an impact in all fantasy formats to open the 2026-27 campaign.